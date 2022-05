A Hannibal woman is now lodged in the Marion County Jail for Deceptive Business Practices and Stealing. 40-year-old Amanda Stuart was under investigation for 9-months involving over thirty victims. HPD started their investigation of Stuart when they were alerted to her selling items on Facebook, collecting the money, and never sending the products she sold. The first complaint of Stuart came from a resident in Louisana (the state).

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO