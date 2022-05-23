P&Z to review 2 multi-family projects tonight

Tonight, the Maricopa Planning & Zoning Commission will review two multi-family projects – a townhome project with units for sale and a high-density apartment community.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in City Council chambers.

The townhome project is being developed by Mesa’s BFH Group, which is requesting approval of site, landscape, photometric and elevation plans for a multi-story, 318-unit townhome project. The Villas at Stonegate project sits on 16.1 acres at the southeast corner of Stonegate Road and Alan Stephens Parkway, north of the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.

The commissioners will also consider two requests for an apartment community adjacent to Santa Rosa Springs.

The company seeks to rezone 10 acres for the Roers Maricopa development from General Business (CB-2) to High Density Residential (RH).

Roers Companies of Minnetonka, Minnesota, is also seeking a general plan amendment to change the land use of the site at the southwest corner of Porter and Iron Point roads, just south of Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway. Roers is requesting a change from Public/Institutional (P) to High Density Residential (HDR).

