Maricopa, AZ

P&Z to review 2 multi-family projects tonight

By Jay Taylor
 3 days ago

Tonight, the Maricopa Planning & Zoning Commission will review two multi-family projects – a townhome project with units for sale and a high-density apartment community.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in City Council chambers.

The townhome project is being developed by Mesa’s BFH Group, which is requesting approval of site, landscape, photometric and elevation plans for a multi-story, 318-unit townhome project. The Villas at Stonegate project sits on 16.1 acres at the southeast corner of Stonegate Road and Alan Stephens Parkway, north of the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.

The commissioners will also consider two requests for an apartment community adjacent to Santa Rosa Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YF88_0flAHuYS00
Porter at Iron Point Apartments Elevations

The company seeks to rezone 10 acres for the Roers Maricopa development from General Business (CB-2) to High Density Residential (RH).

Roers Companies of Minnetonka, Minnesota, is also seeking a general plan amendment to change the land use of the site at the southwest corner of Porter and Iron Point roads, just south of Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway. Roers is requesting a change from Public/Institutional (P) to High Density Residential (HDR).

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
