NBA Twitter reacts to Jayson Tatum's big Game 2 against Heat

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

At the center of the Boston Celtics’ 127-102 victory over the Miami Heat to tie the Eastern Conference Finals at 1 game apiece was the trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart. Surprise, surprise.

Boston’s core combined for 75 points, taking up 52 of the team’s 84 field goal attempts. They also pulled together 22 rebounds and 20 assists. Smart and Brown divvied up 48 of the 75 points, scoring 24 each. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston, scoring 27 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Most impressive was his efficiency as a scorer and shooter, items that have been the biggest marks against Tatum in the superstar conversation until this season. He needed just 13 shots to get to his 27 points; picking up 7 free throws aided his cause.

The NBA corner of the Twitter world had much to say about Tatum’s big night in Miami.