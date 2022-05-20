ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Missed signals in four mass shootings: What went wrong?

whmi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- When Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old white man charged in connection with the murders of 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, was a senior in high school, he allegedly wrote a paper saying that he wanted to commit murder-suicide, according to authorities. That...

www.whmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

DC archdiocese accidentally sends blunt response on Pelosi Communion ban

EXCLUSIVE — Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., has refused to comment publicly on whether he supports the barring of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving Holy Communion in light of her stance on abortion, with his office saying in a blunt and mistakenly sent email to the Washington Examiner that requests “will be ignored.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Florida, NY
City
Ohio, NY
State
Florida State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

Video re-emerges of Ted Cruz grinning as he fries bacon on same gun model used by Texas school shooter

As Ted Cruz faces criticism for his response to the mass shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead in Uvalde, Texas, a video has re-emerged showing the Republican senator frying and eating bacon on the same type of gun apparently used by the shooter.In the 2015 clip, which was released while he was running for president, Mr Cruz smirkingly introduces a method for cooking breakfast: wrapping strips of bacon around the muzzle of an AR-15 assault-style rifle and “cooking” it with the heat of gunfire.“Mmmm,” he says, eating the results, “machine-gun bacon.”It has been reported that two...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA

US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javed Ali
AOL Corp

Marine held captive in Russia condemns 'embarrassing' stunt by Marjorie Taylor Greene

On Monday’s The Lead With Jake Tapper, a portion of Tapper’s interview with Trevor Reed and his family aired, in which they voiced displeasure with the actions of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Reed is the former Marine who returned to the U.S. following a prisoner swap with Russia last month after spending 985 days in a Russian prison on bogus charges. Legislation pushing for Reed’s release was delayed last year due to Greene and other House Republicans.
MILITARY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Suicide#Fbi#Violent Crime#Abc News
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
americanmilitarynews.com

CIA announces 2 agents killed

The Central Intelligence Agency added two new stars to its Memorial Wall at the agency’s headquarters in Langley, Va., on Monday, signifying for the first time that two agency officers were killed in the line of duty over the past year. In a press release, the CIA said it...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Why only in America?’: Ted Cruz storms out of Texas school shooting interview

Senator Ted Cruz stormed off in the middle of an interview after a Sky News journalist asked why school mass shootings seem to “only happen in America” during a vigil for the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School.Mark Stone, a US foreign correspondent for the news outlet, asked the Texas senator after the vigil attended by hundreds mourning the 19 children and two teachers murdered on Tuesday if now was the time to enact reform on gun laws in the US.“You know, it’s easy to go to politics,” said Mr Cruz, who is scheduled to deliver a speech...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy