Botetourt County, in partnership with the Sons of the American Revolution, is pleased to announce the dedication of the Colonel William Preston Memorial. The event will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 1pm at the memorial located at Greenfield – 57 S. Center Dr., Daleville, VA. Dignitaries and descendants of Colonel Preston will be in attendance. The program will end with a tour of the Historic Greenfield property.

