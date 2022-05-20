Sign up to win a $50 Gift Card to Twin Peaks Restaurant!

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Buc-ee's is opening its first-ever Tennessee location in Cumberland County next month. The news has many travelers wondering... How did Buc-ee's become so popular?. The Texas-based country store and gas station started in 1982 when co-owners Arch "Beaver" Aplin and Don Wasek set out to...
One of the most beautiful sights to see in the Smoky Mountains is a waterfall, and there are more than 100 waterfalls for visitors to see! While most of these beautiful waterfalls require visitors to hike along a trail to see them, there are a few that you can actually see from your car. If you’d rather take a scenic drive to see this popular feature instead of a hike, we can help. Take a look at the top 3 Smoky Mountain waterfalls you can drive to:
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Flash-frozen chocolate ice cream topped with marshmallow syrup, graham crackers, chocolate chips … and cinnamon whiskey?. How about a moist chocolate cake layered with homemade nougat, caramel, Italian buttercream ... with a spike of caramel vodka?. Knoxville has two new alcohol-infused dessert spots to...
The 10,000 Scoop Challenge Comes to Knoxville to Support Local Programs. I scream, you scream, we all scream for free Mayfield Dairy Farms® Moose Tracks Ice Cream! If Knoxville residents are ice cream fans, they will love the 10,000 Scoop Challenge coming to Market Square from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is a FREE citywide ice cream social benefiting The Salvation Army of Knoxville.
Mobile Franchise Expands in Tennessee, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. May 23, 2022 // Franchising.com // COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Tennessee. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Putnam County.
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asking for help to find suspects in an electronics robbery at a West Knoxville Walmart. It happened early on May 20th at the Walmart on Walbrook Drive. The people in the photo are suspected of getting into a locked cabinet in the electronics department taking $20,000 in Apple products.
MEDIC is kicking off the summer season with the annual Parrot Head Week from May 23rd – 27th at all donor centers and mobile drives. Donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, and a chance to win a $25 gift card to Margaritaville. Additionally, all donors are automatically entered to win a two-night stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge. MEDIC staff will be grilling cheeseburgers from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Athens donor center on Monday, the Crossville center on Tuesday, and the Ailor and Farragut donor centers on Wednesday and Thursday. Barry Jolly will perform live on Wednesday and Thursday at the Ailor Avenue center from 11 AM to 2 PM.
ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The historic Blue Haven Motel in Rocky Top was torn down after the owners didn’t want to pay to have the building brought up to code. The motel temporarily closed in March after not having running water and smoke detectors in some rooms. Officials also found feces and other unsanitary living conditions in rooms.
In my travels as your Mystery Diner, there are occasions when my friends the dine-around bunch and I will find ourselves at the location of a restaurant that was once a favorite of ours. However, upon arrival we find a new restaurant has set up shop there; the former restaurant, its staff and our friends we made there now well and truly gone.
Kingsport man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in Knoxville. A Kingsport man was last heard from on May 7, when he told his mother he was taking a Greyhound bus from the Cherry Street station to his home in Kingsport. Free meals for...
This weekend, in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, a taste of Scotland. On Saturday and Sunday, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games takes place in Townsend, down the road from Maryville. East Tennessee’s celebration of Scottish history and culture - around for more than forty years - is one of the oldest of its kind in the country. Keith Austin is with the Festival and Games.
Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley. Kingsport man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in...
We now know what caused the death of a Maryville couple at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas earlier this month. Robbie and Michael Phillips died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a villa at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on May 6th. The Phillips couple accounted for two of the three...
