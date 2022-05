Lombard’s Lilac Parade, which had not taken place since 2018, returned to the village on Sunday, May 15. The 2019 parade was canceled due to the threat of severe weather. The 2020 and 2021 parades were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants and spectators had to dodge some raindrops during the event, but there weren’t any heavy downpours. The parade began on Main Street at Wilson Avenue and proceeded north on Main before heading east on Maple Street. The 2022 Lilac Queen—Allison O’Callaghan—is pictured during this year’s parade. One parade float featured O’Callaghan and the four princesses on this year’s Lilac Court. Another float included members of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Lilac Courts.

