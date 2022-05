DURHAM – Looking to build off its ACC Outdoor Championship performance, the Duke track and field program gears up to compete in the NCAA East Regional in Bloomington, Ind., hosted by Indiana University from May 25-28. The Blue Devils qualified 30 athletes for the NCAA Regional, with 28 women and 12 men seeking advancement to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., from June 8-11. This week's competitors are looking to join graduate student Erin Marsh and senior Isabel Wakefield, who already qualified in the heptathlon.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO