Coronavirus not so serious in Tennessee and Haywood

This is part five in a series highlighting all the new laws approved by the Tennessee General assembly in 2022. These new laws pertain to Health, healthcare. COVID-19 visitation law – A new law ensures that those who live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be allowed to have visitors in end-of-life situations, even during a public health emergency for COVID-19. It stipulates that visitors must agree to follow safety protocols and cannot exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or other communicable diseases, and cannot violate federal or state law regulating each facility. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic too many Tennesseans were not able to be with their loved ones in their last days. This law ensures that won’t happen again.
Parents are concerned about their child’s safety following the deadly shooting in Texas. Some parents asking what is being done here in East Tennessee to protect kids in school as today is the last day of school for many East Tennessee students. Local law enforcement officials say their officers...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Shelby County health officials are announcing once again Covid-19 cases are on the rise, reporting nearly 300 new cases a day. Just a little over a month ago after the Shelby County Health Department reported zero new Covid-19 cases within a 24-hour window the department is now dealing with a seven-day rolling average of 290 cases.
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically lower and slower.
Buchanan, Tenn.–Thousands of fingerling Florida bass were released into Kentucky Lake, and Benton and Humphreys County waterways Monday. American Sport Fish from Alabama bred the fish and coordinated the release, which started early Monday morning at Paris Landing State Park. Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway said the fish...
People who rent homes in Tennessee face a new hurdle thanks to state lawmakers. In a recent move, legislators modified an existing law that could make it harder for tenants to take action against landlords who evict them unjustly or who ignore repair requests. Cindy Ettingoff with Memphis Area Legal Services explains.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF CHESTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE. In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, Daniel Lee Daines, is unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. Daniel Lee Daines is therefore, hereby, required to appear and Answer the Complaint filed in this Cause against him in the Chancery Court of CHESTER County, Tennessee, within thirty days of the last publication of this Notice and served a copy of Answer on Howard F. Douglass, P.O. Box 39, Lexington, Tn., 38351, Attorney for Plaintiff, within said time. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for relief demanded in the Complaint at hearing of the cause without further notice.
On Tuesday, Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff and Arkansas Congressman French Hill introduced the CDBG Modernization Act. The bill will establish a new formula for calculating the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for cities and counties. Since its last update...
Germantown, Tenn.-based Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics is adding three locations this year in Tennessee and Mississippi, Memphis Flyer reported May 24. The practice will open locations in East Memphis, Tenn., Arlington, Tenn., and Olive Branch., Miss. The new locations will bring the total number of locations to eight. The offices will open between June and August.
A federal judge has issued an emergency order imposing a series of restrictions on a Virginia dog-breeding facility after regulators said the site was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of beagle puppies.
The ruling overturns lower court decisions that previously determined the program violated the Tennessee Constitution's "home rule," which states the Legislature can't pass measures singling out individual counties without local support.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An abortion clinic that serves women from all over the U.S. South had its license suspended this weekend under an emergency order from Florida health officials after two women who had undergone procedures at the clinic were hospitalized this year. The state Agency for Health...
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tipton County Schools worries it may not be able to afford school resource officers any longer. In fact, the district could lose those security officers as soon as next year. Money for the officers comes from a state grant and the amount of the grant...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As residents living at the Serenity at Highland apartments enter week three without air-conditioning, they’re dealing with more issues. FOX13 has been reporting on problems at the apartment complex, which also include a lack of hot water. Now one resident said things got nasty Monday...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crosstown High School is canceling the last three days of school. The decision was made after a number of staff members and students tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents. All student grades have been finalized and summer break has officially started.
America the Beautiful — the country truly earned the title. From the Rocky Mountain highs and low valleys to the bustling cities filled with people living their best life, each state is filled with beautiful, must-see places. Travel & Leisure search the country to find the most beautiful spot...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After two years of free meals for students across the country, America’s public schools are bracing for changes this fall. The federal waivers that provided millions of kids with free lunch and breakfast have not been extended and are set to expire this summer. Families will need to fill out applications to […]
Comments / 0