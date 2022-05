The Beat Kitchen has been a home to one of Chicago’s most venerable indie comedy shows, Chicago Underground Comedy for well over a decade. Hailed as a haven for alternative comedy in the Paris of the Midwest, many of Chicago’s best that have found their way to national and international fame like Kumail Nanjiani and Hannibal Buress were an integral part of Chicago Underground Comedy being put on the map.

