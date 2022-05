To battle late-night subway crime, the NYPD has relaunched the Train Patrol Force (TPF) which was last used in the 1990s. Starting in the evenings and continuing into the overnight hours, when 40% of transit crimes are perpetrated, additional police officers will be deployed from the 2,500-strong Transit Bureau to walk the trains, Transit Bureau Chief Jason Wilcox told MTA board members on Monday, amny reported.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO