The school year is winding down. The temperatures are slowly starting to warm up. Where are you going to take the kids to cool down when the thermometer hits 90º?. There's a very good chance of experiencing our first 90º day of the year before the end of May. That's definitely before Boise River float season begins. Trying to predict the EXACT start date for float season is an imperfect science. It depends on more than just air temperature. Other factors include how fast the river is flowing and if the Boise Fire Department has swept the river for downed trees and other snags beneath the water. Over the past six summers, it's started as early as June 15 (2021) and as late as July 2 (2019.)

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO