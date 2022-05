We are living in the Chicken Sandwich Era. Over the past five years, chicken sandwiches have soared in popularity. At this point we've all waited in a long line for one in the drive-thru. Always worth the wait. Even though we all can agree on our love for chicken sandwiches, many people argue over who has the best chicken sandwich? Chick Fil A loyalists claim it to be the original, the one that started it all. Popeyes really opened our eyes to what a chicken sandwich can be. Crunchy, toasty, and open on Sunday. Then you have those who swear by Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Some still say it's the Original Chicken Sandwich from Burger King. Oh, or McDonald's.

BOISE, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO