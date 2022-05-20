ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

This Shreveport Home for Sale Got an Epic Upgrade

By Krystal Montez
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the main reasons I love living where I do is because we can always enjoy a pool. Well, we can enjoy a pool like 10 out of the 12 months that we have to enjoy here in the south. When This Home First Went On the Market...

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

This North Louisiana Home For Sale is Stuck in the 1960s

A home went up for sale in West Monroe and I can't stop scrolling through the photos. What in the 1960s is this?. This is the Home That Time Forgot About. It was built in 1962 and has been beautifully maintained, however, it could use some major updating. Someone's Nana and Papa took great care of a home they probably had built to raise a family. The real estate agent who listed the home called it a "mid-century gem in West Monroe". It is a gem, it has remained untouched and it can be yours for $250,000.
WEST MONROE, LA
96.5 KVKI

Why Quality of Life Events Like the Red River Revel & Mudbug Madness Are Important

My wife and I drove to Natchitoches last Saturday to attend the Natchitoches Jazz & Rhythm & Blues Festival, which actually featured a lot more types of music than just rhythm & blues! A fact I wish Id've know before hand, because I would have loved to caught the Celtic & Irish music. But we weren't able to get down there before about 5P, right when the rain really hit. Fortunately it didn't last long, and we were able to park and make our way down to the riverfront. Now, if you haven't been to Natchitoches lately, you'll be pleasantly surprised at the work that has been done on the riverfront. They've built a huge, covered stage with brick columns and shingled roof that is really nice. They've reworked the steep embankment to make seating with concrete walls near the new stage.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Real Estate
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Shreveport, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: Jac’s Craft Smokehouse

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ask anyone where to get good barbeque, and you might get a couple of different answers, but a popular one in West Monroe is Jac’s Craft Smokehouse. Antique Alley has been the home for Jac’s since it opened in 2019. However, it all started before then for the owners, Tracey and Kristi Carter.
96.5 KVKI

This Adorable Little Pup is Available for Immediate Adoption

Scooter is a shy boy that's still adapting to shelter life. Despite being shy, Scooter has a lot of love to give and would love to be a part of your family!. Meet Scooter today at Pet Savers Shreveport. His adoption fee is $150 and he's already up to date on his shots and spayed. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

New shops, bar coming to Stirling Bossier Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Stirling Bossier Shopping Center has four new options for shopping and fun coming soon. Krush Boutique’s new location opened next to Belk earlier in May and offers a variety of women’s clothing. They also have locations in Shreveport and Longview. Their new branch is located at 2980 Meadow Creek Dr.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Toys#Common Sense#Real Estate Brokerage#Housing List#Viking
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Historic Group Could Take Over State Building

State Office Building in Shreveport could be transferred to a redevelopment authority. As part of the plan to relocate state government offices to downtown Shreveport, the state is planning to transfer the historic Mary Allen State Office building to the Shreveport Implementation and Redevelopment Authority (SIRA). This measure is expected to be voted on this week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

A Huge Pile Of Geek’d Con Pictures Going Back To 2015

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is rolling into year eight this August. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bath & Body Works is Getting a Big Box Store in Bossier

It seems like every day we're seeing reports and announcements about new businesses opening in Bossier City. Over the last week, we've learned that clothing retailer The Buckle, Crumbl Cookie Shop, and brunch-spot We Olive & Wine Bar are either open or working quickly to be open. Now, another retail spot has announced their intention to open a store in Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana team, after finishing top 10 last year, takes grand prize at 2022 World Championship Steak Cook-Off

A northeastern Louisiana team has taken the grand champion crown at the 2022 World Championship Steak Cook-Off. Capped off during an hour-long awards ceremony Saturday night at downtown Magnolia’s Square Park, the coveted Governor’s Cup was presented to Jon Roger and his Big Jon’s Big Eats competitive cooking squad for their first-place steak.
MAGNOLIA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
bossierpress.com

Annual Motorcycle Ride Passes Through Bossier

Motorcycle units with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the Haughton Police Department waited at the ready on Sunday afternoon for the unique and important escort. The units provided a police escort from the Louisiana/Texas state line to Monroe for more than 250 motorcyclists participating in the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Natchitoches Times

Memorial for Terry Monday will take place May 27

NATCHITOCHES – A memorial service for William Terry Monday will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 27 in A.A. Fredericks Auditorium on the campus of Northwestern State University. Monday, age 70, passed away March 17, 2022, at his home in Jacksonville, Florida. Terry Monday was born November 5,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

BEST OF NATCHITOCHES Awards

Photos by Juanice Gray, Nathan Wilson and Poole Media. The Natchitoches Parish Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the Best of Natchitoches awards during an awards luncheon Wednesday, May 18, at the Natchitoches Events Center. Music was provided by Steve Wells and meal was catered by Lasyone’s.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
96.5 KVKI

Mudbug Madness $1000 Treasure Found

Call off the dogs... After 8 clues, the $1000 Mudbug Madness Treasure has been found. Mudbug Madness officials announced on their Facebook page last night around midnight that the $1000 Treasure has been found. The treasure was located duct taped to a pole in front of the old Poulan Weedeater...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Inaugural Get Loose Noodlin' Hand Fishing Tournament held

BOSSIER CITY, La. - You hear about bass fishing tournaments and crappie fishing tournaments all the time, even tournaments for catfish. But what about hand fishing tournaments?. It is the inaugural Get Loose Noodlin' Hand Fishing Tournament and it began at 5 p.m. on Friday and they noodled until 6...
KTAL

SFD makes quick work of afternoon Highland fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out mid-afternoon Saturday. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire in a two-story residence in the 300 block of Dalzell, according to SFD Assistant Chief Mark Guastella. He said neighbors reported...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy