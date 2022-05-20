ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU-Shreveport Baseball Headed To NAIA World Series

By Greg Atoms
 4 days ago
For only the fifth time in school history, and second year in a row, the LSU-Shreveport Pilots are on their way to the NAIA World Series. The way they earned it this year is pretty special. The Plots lost their opening game in the NAIA Tournament on Monday, falling...

