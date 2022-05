From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Maine State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 111 at the Alfred/Lyman town line. The crash involved three FedEx vehicles and a passenger car. The vehicles were traveling West on Route 111 when they collided due to traffic slowing down and vehicles following too closely. The driver of one of the FedEx vehicles, a female from Sanford, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ALFRED, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO