Washington State

Lewison: Oregon Ag OT Bill Better Than Washington’s

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few months after the state of Washington began its first year of requiring time-and-a-half to farmworkers, Oregon has its own version of Ag overtime on the books. And, according to Pam Lewison with the Washington Policy Center, Oregon’s bill is better than Washington’s bill. “The...

kpq.com

Washington, Oregon Rank Near Bottom Among States for Military Retirees

Washington was recently ranked as the 4th-worst state in the country for military retirees. A study by the personal finance website WalletHub shows the Evergreen State struggling across almost every metric, ranking 50th in veteran job opportunities, 47th in the number of VA health facilities per number of veterans, 46th in the percentage of homeless vets, and 46th in healthcare. Washington also performed well below average on housing affordability, economic environment and quality of life for military retirees.
starvedrock.media

Washington senator's retirement catches would-be challenger off guard

(The Center Square) – When Washington state Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, announced his retirement, it caught his would-be challenger by surprise. On Friday, Pasco Councilmember Nikki Torres, a Republican, filed to run for the seat in the newly redrawn 15th Legislative District encompassing the eastern half of Yakima County in Eastern Washington.
FOX 28 Spokane

Fire prevention order issued for Washington and Oregon

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Bureau of Land Management released a fire prevention order Monday that will prohibit the use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices on public land administered by the Bureau of Land Management. The order will take effect on May 27 and will continue through the summer...
kbnd.com

Proposed Border Shifts for "Greater Idaho"

LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
The Skanner News

Salinas, Erickson, Win Primaries in New Oregon 6th District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State Rep. Andrea Salinas has won the Democratic primary in Oregon’s new 6th U.S. House district. Salinas, who has maintained her lead as more ballots have been counted from Tuesday’s primary, would be Oregon’s first Hispanic congresswoman if elected in November. She was endorsed by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a standard-bearer for the party’s progressive wing.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Here are updated statistics on unemployment rates across Washington counties

OLYMPIA — The Washington Employment Security Department released unemployment rates across the state from April of this year. Across Eastern Washington, unemployment rates ranged from around three percent to eight percent. The lowest unemployment rate in the eastern Washington area is in Asotin County at 3.2%. Ferry County, located in the northeast part of the state, has an unemployment rate on 8.2%, the highest overall in the state.
pnwag.net

WSDA Preparing For Another Year Fighting Spartina

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is preparing for another year of fighting Sprtina. This year’s treatment for Spartina starts Wednesday June 1st, and runs through November. Survey and eradication efforts of this aggressive, invasive weed, will take place in multiple areas, including Grays Harbor, Hood Canal, Willapa Bay, Puget Sound, the north and west sides of the Olympic Peninsula and at the mouth of the Columbia River.
opb.org

Oregon’s Measure 110 is falling short, according to some advocates for addiction recovery

Statistics from 2020 show that Oregon had the second-highest alcohol and drug addiction rates in the nation and ranked last in treatment options. Oregonians passed Measure 110 almost two years ago. It decriminalized small amounts of illegal drugs and directed more money to addiction recovery services. But state bureaucracy has delayed the distribution of critical funding for providers. The advocacy group Oregon Recovers says the state is not doing enough to address the addiction crisis. We hear from Oregon Recovers Executive Director Mike Marshall and get a response from Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen.
iheart.com

BLM Imposes Wildfire Restrictions May 27

Fire restrictions will go into effect on May 27 for all Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands throughout Oregon and Washington. The BLM encourages all visitors to be aware of active restrictions and closures as we continue to see high visitation rates across Oregon and Washington. Fire restrictions help...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fire restrictions placed across Pacific Northwest starting May 27

PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting May 27, fire restrictions will be put in place to help protect local communities. The Bureau of Land Management announced that the use of fireworks, exploding or metallic targets, steel component ammunition, tracer or incendiary devices and sky lanterns will be prohibited on public areas across Oregon and Washington.
MyNorthwest.com

Gas shortages and record high prices plague Washington drivers

Gas stations in Washington are resetting their price boards to accommodate double digits in preparation for fuel prices potentially reaching $10 a gallon. The move comes as several gas stations in the state have already run out of fuel. However, Governor Jay Inslee remains firm on not lifting the gas...
33andfree

Oregon's 5 Best Hikes to Lakes

Hiking to a lake in the mountains is just about one of my favorite things. The challenge, the beautiful hike and the reward of a lake (alpine or not) with jagged mountains towering over. No matter how much my thighs burn and my lungs tighten, I never tire of it, nor do I even think, this is my last one.
