Oregon Bird Flu Triggers Quarantines

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter bird flu was reported in western Oregon earlier this week, the state Department of Agriculture has established quarantine areas. On Tuesday, a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in Lane County....

Dindu Nuffins.
4d ago

So now you're gonna lockdown chickens n make them wear masks🤦🏻 Chickens got important chicken business to do so good luck with that.🐔

3
Laura Love Worthington
4d ago

oh whatever!!! this is just going to give them an excuse to kill all of our birds like they did cattle. they want us to be enslaved.

2
