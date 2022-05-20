Oregon Bird Flu Triggers Quarantines

WALLOWA COUNTY, OR -- A widespread hay shortage is impacting farmers and ranchers across the west. Todd Nash is the President of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association and a Wallowa County cattle rancher. He says there are a number of factors impacting Oregon growers; most notably, ongoing drought. "There’s a few isolated areas that have gotten substantial rain," Nash tells KBND News, "But irrigation water, for example in the Klamath Basin, has been reduced. In Jefferson County, they’re seeing their reduction of water allotment reduced by up to 90%, in some cases." He says, "You don’t have water, you don’t grow crops."

WALLOWA COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO