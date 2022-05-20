ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The Belleview Apartments

MATC Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article@@@@ Beautiful Entry-Level 2BR with Private Balcony, av 8/1 - 2321 E. Belleview Pl. has one two-bedroom unit coming available for move-in August 1st. These units have hardwood flooring throughout, beautiful natural woodwork, and north and south facing windows. There are deep...

www.matctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MATC Times

3904 W Greenfield

Large sunny 1 bedroom apartment in West Milwaukee - This large one bedroom has hardwood floors, ceiling fans and is located in West Milwaukee. This location is in the center of everything including close access to schools, shopping, and entertainment. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 3904 W Greenfield, West Milwaukee, WI.
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1003-1009 12th avenue

2 Bedroom Apartment near Grafton Downtown - Updated unit, hardwood floors, central air, garage included. Right on bike trail, two blocks from Milwaukee River and close to public school. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 1003-1009 12th avenue, Grafton, WI. Address approximated. Rent. $895. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 05/25/2022. Listing ID.
GRAFTON, WI
MATC Times

2261-2261A S Mound Street 2261 Lower, 2261A Upper

Bayview 1-bedroom lower flat, hardwood floors, fireplace. - Updated 1 Bed apartment located in the heart of the Bayview area of Milwaukee, within a block of Sugar Maple and a block from Collectivo, Stone Creek, Wild Flour, and Café Central. This apartment features several updates such as hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom, and a fireplace. It has a full kitchen with a gas range/refrigerator, dishwasher, and updated kitchen cabinetry.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

8904-8924 W. Bluemound Rd.

Updated 1 br (heat incl.) near Froedtert & Med. College - Nicely updated 1 bedroom unit in a clean and quiet building that is conveniently located near Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin (just west of Wisconsin Lutheran College). The unit includes:. - off street parking space. - stove...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Milwaukee, WI
Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Milwaukee, WI
MATC Times

The Broadmoor

@@@@ VALUE: Spacious Garden Unit 4BR, av August 12th - 2401 E. Webster Pl. is our nicest garden unit at the best price. This three-bedroom-plus-den unit has new hardwood flooring, a large living room with a large window seat, one full bath, and a pantry off the kitchen. The den is perfect for additional storage or a fourth roommate (if at least two of you are related; cousins count). This unit is a block away from Starbucks on Downer and six blocks south of campus. There is on-site coin-operated laundry, as well as first-come-first-served storage just beyond the kitchen. Available for move-in August 12th, monthly rent of $1440 includes heat. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

133 W Oregon St

- Conveniently located near downtown Milwaukee in the up-and-coming Walker’s Point Neighborhood! Our refurbished historic building is located just south of downtown Milwaukee. A one-minute drive will take you to either 794 (Westbound), 43 (Northbound), or 94 (Southbound). These beautiful apartments are the perfect location for those who work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1500-08 S. 92nd Street

Efficiency unit with Heat included!! - Large, clean efficiency available for rent on the corner of 92nd and Orchard. Appliances and heat are included. Laundry and storage facilities are also available in the basement. If you would like to receive more information or set up a showing, please give our office a call at 262-966-9964.
WEST ALLIS, WI
MATC Times

2725 W McKinley Blvd

2 Bedroom Apartment - Leasing Agent Joseph: 224-305-7442. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) - Call or text Joseph to set up a showing 224-305-7442. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Balcony#Pizza Man#Wi Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Apartments Houses
MATC Times

300 West Florida Street

Luxury Living in Walker's Point - Timber Lofts is built on the idea that a beautiful, comfortable, convenient luxury apartment home can also observe high standards of environmentally responsible living. Learn more about our innovative, eco-friendly construction, the first of its kind in Wisconsin. We offer luxurious Studios and 1...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Cafe Hollander Unveils New Menu

Café Hollander, which has multiple locations including one at 2608 N. Downer Ave. and another in Wauwatosa, is celebrating its 15th birthday this year. To commemorate the milestone, the restaurant has unveiled its new summer menu, which features over 20 new items, as well as fresh takes on traditional Dutch and Belgian dishes. Lori Fredrich reports:
WAUWATOSA, WI
restaurantdive.com

'A huge slap in the face': Milwaukee chef on losing his RRF grant

This article is the first in a three-part series focusing on the impact the lack of additional grants from Restaurant Revitalization Fund has had on the restaurant industry, including an overview of RRF’s fallout by the numbers to reactions from across the industry to the Senate’s inability to pass a refill bill.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
WISN

Fire displaces 13 people in Milwaukee; son helps get family out

MILWAUKEE — A man is being hailed as a hero for saving his mother and grandmother from a house fire. The blaze broke out at a multi-family home near North 24th Street and West Kilbourn Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. The Milwaukee Fire Department said 13 residents were displaced.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Teutonia Avenue apartment fire displaces 60+

MILWAUKEE - A fire on Milwaukee's north side left dozens of people without a place to sleep Saturday night, May 21. The Red Cross was able to put up some residents at their downtown office for the night before a shelter was opened Sunday. The fire happened after the Red...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pewaukee HAZMAT situation at Goodwill off Silvernail

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Multiple fire crews from the area and the City of Waukesha HAZMAT team responded to a situation at the Goodwill off Silvernail Road in Pewaukee Saturday. It happened around 11 a.m. Crews on scene were met by employees who said they were sorting bins when an unknown...
PEWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Cool Waters will be closed this summer

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Cool Waters Aquatic Park will not open this summer. According to its announcement Thursday, Milwaukee County Parks will reopen less than half of its pools and splash pads this summer. Cool Waters, the aquatic park in Greenfield Park in West Allis, did not make the...
WISN

Only 4 Milwaukee County pools to open this summer

MILWAUKEE — A major lifeguard shortage is shuttering several Milwaukee County pools this summer. Lifeguard Eric Becker was out Friday preparing the pool at Schulz Aquatic Center for opening. County parks officials said 10 pools would remain closed because of a lack of funding and lifeguards. "It's a problem....
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Nicole Koglin heads to Greenfield and Pewaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nicole Koglin drew two new cities on Monday morning, May 23. This week she'll visit Greenfield on Tuesday, May 24, and Pewaukee on Thursday, May 26. Where should she stop while she's in town? Send your recommendations to hometowns@cbs58.com or share your suggestions on our Facebook or Twitter pages.
GREENFIELD, WI
WISN

16-year-old pulled from Lake Michigan dies at hospital

MILWAUKEE — A person pulled from Lake Michigan in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon has died, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to WISN 12. The victim was identified Tuesday as 16-year-old Hamdi Hassam. Authorities pulled her from the water about 3:15 p.m. near McKinley Marina. Hamdi was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy