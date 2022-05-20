The Belleview Apartments

@@@@ VALUE: Spacious Garden Unit 4BR, av August 12th - 2401 E. Webster Pl. is our nicest garden unit at the best price. This three-bedroom-plus-den unit has new hardwood flooring, a large living room with a large window seat, one full bath, and a pantry off the kitchen. The den is perfect for additional storage or a fourth roommate (if at least two of you are related; cousins count). This unit is a block away from Starbucks on Downer and six blocks south of campus. There is on-site coin-operated laundry, as well as first-come-first-served storage just beyond the kitchen. Available for move-in August 12th, monthly rent of $1440 includes heat. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO