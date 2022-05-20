ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorewood, WI

1717 E Newton Ave

MATC Times
 6 days ago

Newton Arms-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Newton Arms Apartments is a pet friendly community located in Shorewood just five blocks north of Kenwood Boulevard. Offering two bedroom apartment homes Newton Arms includes heat, water and sewer. Newton Arms features queen sized...

www.matctimes.com

MATC Times

2261-2261A S Mound Street 2261 Lower, 2261A Upper

Bayview 1-bedroom lower flat, hardwood floors, fireplace. - Updated 1 Bed apartment located in the heart of the Bayview area of Milwaukee, within a block of Sugar Maple and a block from Collectivo, Stone Creek, Wild Flour, and Café Central. This apartment features several updates such as hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom, and a fireplace. It has a full kitchen with a gas range/refrigerator, dishwasher, and updated kitchen cabinetry.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1003-1009 12th avenue

2 Bedroom Apartment near Grafton Downtown - Updated unit, hardwood floors, central air, garage included. Right on bike trail, two blocks from Milwaukee River and close to public school. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 1003-1009 12th avenue, Grafton, WI. Address approximated. Rent. $895. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 05/25/2022. Listing ID.
GRAFTON, WI
MATC Times

8904-8924 W. Bluemound Rd.

Updated 1 br (heat incl.) near Froedtert & Med. College - Nicely updated 1 bedroom unit in a clean and quiet building that is conveniently located near Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin (just west of Wisconsin Lutheran College). The unit includes:. - off street parking space. - stove...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3904 W Greenfield

Large sunny 1 bedroom apartment in West Milwaukee - This large one bedroom has hardwood floors, ceiling fans and is located in West Milwaukee. This location is in the center of everything including close access to schools, shopping, and entertainment. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 3904 W Greenfield, West Milwaukee, WI.
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

133 W Oregon St

- Conveniently located near downtown Milwaukee in the up-and-coming Walker’s Point Neighborhood! Our refurbished historic building is located just south of downtown Milwaukee. A one-minute drive will take you to either 794 (Westbound), 43 (Northbound), or 94 (Southbound). These beautiful apartments are the perfect location for those who work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

The Broadmoor

@@@@ VALUE: Spacious Garden Unit 4BR, av August 12th - 2401 E. Webster Pl. is our nicest garden unit at the best price. This three-bedroom-plus-den unit has new hardwood flooring, a large living room with a large window seat, one full bath, and a pantry off the kitchen. The den is perfect for additional storage or a fourth roommate (if at least two of you are related; cousins count). This unit is a block away from Starbucks on Downer and six blocks south of campus. There is on-site coin-operated laundry, as well as first-come-first-served storage just beyond the kitchen. Available for move-in August 12th, monthly rent of $1440 includes heat. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3827-3829 N Humboldt

6/16 or 7/1 - $805– 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit - Includes Heat - Riverwest / UWM - 3827 N Humboldt - Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/53f16734-7d68-4e8d-ad11-cef76507a989/. $805-Sunny 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Riverwest neighborhood. Close to Outpost Natural Foods and various other stores and restaurants. Re-finished hardwood floors...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

300 West Florida Street

Luxury Living in Walker's Point - Timber Lofts is built on the idea that a beautiful, comfortable, convenient luxury apartment home can also observe high standards of environmentally responsible living. Learn more about our innovative, eco-friendly construction, the first of its kind in Wisconsin. We offer luxurious Studios and 1...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1500-08 S. 92nd Street

Efficiency unit with Heat included!! - Large, clean efficiency available for rent on the corner of 92nd and Orchard. Appliances and heat are included. Laundry and storage facilities are also available in the basement. If you would like to receive more information or set up a showing, please give our office a call at 262-966-9964.
WEST ALLIS, WI
MATC Times

9110 W. North Avenue

Great 1 BR in Wauwatosa - Great 1 BR upper in Wauwatosa! Near Froedtert, Children's Hospital, Medical College of Wisconsin and Mayfair. Available 6/1. Rent is $795/month. refrigerator and stove are included. Freshly refinished hardwood floors. Please contact Rob at 414-803-5789 to schedule a showing. Credit check is required. Good...
WAUWATOSA, WI
MATC Times

2725 W McKinley Blvd

2 Bedroom Apartment - Leasing Agent Joseph: 224-305-7442. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) - Call or text Joseph to set up a showing 224-305-7442. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hopkins and Fairmount police investigation

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to a gas station on the city's northwest side Tuesday night, May 24. Crime scene tape was seen surrounding the gas station – located near Hopkins and Fairmount. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

100,000 Parts Store Closed, Auction Underway

A Milwaukee institution is no more. Power Equipment Co., better known as “the 100,000 parts store,” is closed and its remaining inventory is being auctioned off. Owner Dan Wiken, who worked daily in the Bay View appliance store, passed away in May 2021 at the age of 92.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fire displaces 13 people in Milwaukee; son helps get family out

MILWAUKEE — A man is being hailed as a hero for saving his mother and grandmother from a house fire. The blaze broke out at a multi-family home near North 24th Street and West Kilbourn Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. The Milwaukee Fire Department said 13 residents were displaced.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 3 wounded; struck while inside vehicles

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25. Three people were wounded, one seriously. The first shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. near 48th and Clarke. The suspect(s) fired several rounds into an occupied vehicle, striking the victims. The victims, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man and a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Only 4 Milwaukee County pools to open this summer

MILWAUKEE — A major lifeguard shortage is shuttering several Milwaukee County pools this summer. Lifeguard Eric Becker was out Friday preparing the pool at Schulz Aquatic Center for opening. County parks officials said 10 pools would remain closed because of a lack of funding and lifeguards. "It's a problem....
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Breaking: Heavy Police Presence at 11th and Center in Racine

An incident that occurred Friday afternoon, near 11th, 12th and Center Streets, has attracted a large police presence. This is an ongoing situation. Officials with the Racine Police Department have not issued a statement, but unconfirmed sources have reported that a person was shot. We have no official information about who shot the person. We’ll update the story when we have more information.
RACINE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15-year-old Rockford boy arrested after car chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy from Rockford was arrested on Saturday after a car chase in a stolen vehicle. The Beloit Police Department was alerted of a stolen vehicle from Rockford that was headed into Beloit, according to the department. An officer found the vehicle near Nelson and Keeler Avenues around 2:35 a.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL

