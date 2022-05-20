ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana man found guilty of rape, murder in Toledo cold cases

By By Nancy Gagnet/The Blade
 4 days ago

A Lucas County jury found an Indiana man guilty Friday afternoon of all charges related to the rape of three women and murder of one in cold cases dating back two decades to when the man lived in Toledo.

Kenneth Marshall, 55, of Hammond, Ind., was found guilty of eight counts, including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and five counts of first-degree felony rape with repeat violent offender specifications. Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. and it will be “lengthy,” Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Cook said.

Marshall was arrested in January, 2021, when investigators matched his DNA, collected after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, with samples collected at the time of the 2000 attacks.

The first victim, a 19-year-old, was sexually assaulted and strangled in her home. The second victim, a 17-year-old, had a boxcutter pointed at her and was assaulted while walking near the University of Toledo. The youngest victim was 13 when she was abducted and assaulted behind a house while walking to school.

Now 35, that woman said that she “had to be there” to provide an impact statement following the guilty verdict.

“I was only 13 and it’s very traumatizing at that age.… It’s a lot, so I had to be here today to hear this verdict so that I can finally say that he gets what he deserves,” she said. “I thank God I am a very spiritual woman, that’s where I get my strength. To hear this play out, to hear this guilty verdict is everything I need. Now I can move on in my life and come back stronger.”

Prosecutors told the jury that Marshall had just been released from prison after serving time for a murder in Chicago when his Toledo crime spree began. He had moved here to be with his mother, information that could not be revealed until after the trial concluded, prosecutor Michael Bahner said.

Marshall was initially charged with nine counts, but the state dismissed a rape charge that the testimony did not support, he added.

The judge was in tears as she thanked the jury of seven women and five men who seemed visibly shaken. Several were crying and one could be heard sobbing loudly upon exiting the courtroom.

daffy duck
4d ago

Had just been released from prison for a murder in Chicago when the crime spee began. OUR WONDERFUL JUSTICE SYSTEM IN ACTION. He should have been put down after the murder. One of the victims would still be alive today. Now we'll cage him and take of him and handle his every need for the rest of his sorry life.

Cathy Morris
3d ago

I hope this miserable excuse of a man never gets out of prison!! His living victims deserve to know that they're safe from him & will never see him again!

