If it wasn’t for Steve Burns, the actor and musician best known as the host of Blues Clues, interior designer Melissa Lee’s clients wouldn’t be living where they are today. It was Burns who first saw the potential in an old garage-slash-woodshop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, back in 2013 and decided to convert it into a house. “We owe some credit to him for the very unique architecture,” says Lee, the founder of local firm Bespoke Only. “He wanted to create a tucked-away haven in the bustling city.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO