(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah leaders say they are deeply saddened by a deadly school in Texas. Governor Cox said he was brokenhearted yesterday after receiving news of the shooting during an event in Utah County. He issued a statement with Lieutenant Governor Henderson urging the use of the SafeUT app to report possible threats to schools. Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee offered prayers and condolences to the victims and their families. The mayors of Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County also condemned gun violence, saying that more should be done to keep children safe.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO