ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burr Oak, MI

Burr Oak celebrates spring today

By Name
wlkm.com
 5 days ago

A “Spring Kickoff” event is taking place this evening in Burr Oak. Event organizers...

wlkm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wlkm.com

COA plans Sturgis and Three Rivers improvements

Commission on Aging board members recently heard from executive director Pam Riley about several upcoming improvements at the Sturgis and Three Rivers centers. Work on a pickleball/shuffleboard court soon will start in Three Rivers. Two ramps are being added at the Three Rivers apartments for handicapped accessibility and atrium windows are being repaired there, Riley said.
THREE RIVERS, MI
wlkm.com

Man injured in Cass County crash

Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash last week in Volinia Township. Sheriff Richard Behnke said deputies were notified at 5:20 p.m. Saturday of a crash on Church Street, near Hathaway Road. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Seth Lamarbe, of Marcellus. Investigators said Lamarbe was traveling...
CASS COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy