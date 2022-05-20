Night Sweats? Shop 5 Sets of Affordable, Cooling Sheets — Starting at Just $18

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There's nothing like waking up in the middle of the night soaked in sweat. You turn your pillow over to the cool side, but after a minute or so, that sweet relief is gone, and getting back to sleep is a serious struggle. We know we like sleeping with blankets too, even when we're warm — which is why it's so important to own cooling sheets!

Cool to the touch, breathable, crisp and soft — we want our sheets to feel like a little slice of breezy heaven when we lay our heads down at night. We understand being hesitant about spending the money on a whole new set, but these five highly-rated options from Amazon are totally affordable. Shop below!

This Amazon Basics Set

Did you know microfiber sheets could be so cooling? These are treated with Nanotex to be cooling and even moisture-wicking so you can experience true comfort that lasts the night. The fabric has four-way stretch too so it's easy to put on your mattress!

Get the Amazon Basics Performance Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This CGK Unlimited Set

It's hard to argue with this number of reviews — not that we would want to. This mega-popular set is made with cool, wrinkle-free fabric that feels silky and luxurious. It comes in so many awesome colors too!

Get the CGK Unlimited Sheet Set (originally starting at $43) now starting at just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Purity Home Set

You know how amazing hotel sheets always feel? You'll feel like you're on vacation every night with these 100% cotton percale sheets. They have a 400 thread count and that crisp feeling we know we crave!

Get the Purity Home Premium Quality Cotton Percale Bed Sheets (originally starting at $45) for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This California Design Den Set

These pure cotton sheets have a 500 thread count and a cool sateen weave designed to keep you comfortable no matter the season. This is a reliable, trustworthy pick too, as all of the brand's sheets are certified by OEKO‐TEX®!

Get the California Design Den Soft 100% Cotton Cooling Sheets (originally starting at $48) now starting at just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Baceight Set

Cool to the touch, these silky satin sheets are not only comfortable, but they may help prevent hair breakage and irritated, wrinkled skin as well. Sheets can actually play an important role in your beauty routine too!

Get the Baceight Cooling Sheets (originally starting at $28) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

