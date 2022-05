Florida Lieutenant Governor, Jeanette Nunes, spoke about the dangers of human trafficking on Monday. “Often times these crimes are hidden in plain sight,” Nunes said. Colonel Gene Spaulding with, FHP, said there has been an increase in human trafficking. “Florida has seen an uptick in human smuggling cases specifically we continue to see the drug trafficking and we did see 272 weapons off our highway system,” Spaulding said. “It’s tremendous job that our folks are doing.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO