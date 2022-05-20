Press Release: COVID-19 Booster Dose Now Available for Children 5 to 11 Years Old

Since sending letter, Norton’s office has resolved and closed nearly 75% of cases involving USPS. WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today released the response she received from the United States Postal Service (USPS) to her April 28, 2022, letter about undelivered and delayed mail throughout the District of Columbia and her office’s difficulty in receiving timely responses from USPS. In its response, USPS apologized for the delays in responding to her office and said D.C. postal officials recently implemented new procedures to avoid future delays in responding, including a new platform to track congressional inquiries. The response also noted that USPS in D.C. recently made a push to substantially reduce the number of outstanding congressional cases, bringing them nearly current.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 DAYS AGO