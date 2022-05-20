ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: COVID-19 Booster Dose Now Available for Children 5 to 11 Years Old

By Press Release
 5 days ago

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 booster is now available for children between 5 and 11 years old. The booster dose has been approved by the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

