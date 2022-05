Last week, UFCW Local 400 members at the Annapolis Police Department voted unanimously to ratify a new union contract. The two-year agreement increases starting salaries to $60,000 and provides a 19% pay boost over the life of the contract. Juneteenth was also added as an additional paid holiday, beginning in 2023. “We think this is a big step toward our goal, shared with the city, of recruiting and retaining the best officers,” said Mike Wilson, UFCW Local 400 Vice President and Executive Assistant to the President. The new collective bargaining agreement covers approximately 104 officers with the Annapolis Police Department.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO