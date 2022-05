With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon is a restaurant experience unlike any other Artesia has experienced before. The wildly popular fast-casual concept known for its crispy, double-fried Korean fried chicken has announced its new restaurant opening at 17901 Pioneer Blvd. This will be the seventh Southern California Bonchon location and the 26th in the state with hours of operation from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

ARTESIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO