Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Jacksonville, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Jacksonville is the notable 25th restaurant opening system-wide spanning five states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in nine states. The 2,400 square foot free standing Jacksonville restaurant features indoor seating, an outdoor patio and a drive-thru. This is the second of six Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Duval County, Florida under franchisee Michael Phillips, who is a former multi-unit franchisee with Little Caesars Pizza and Jersey Mikes Subs. Huey Magoo’s Jacksonville will offer dine-in/out, take out and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO