Sedalia splash pad ribbon cutting ceremony

Nannie Esther Hakes, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Hillview Nursing and Rehab of Platte City, Missouri. Nannie was born the daughter of Charles and Katherine (Raymo) Allen on September 13, 1941, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a graduate of North Kansas City High School. Nannie was a Certified Nurses Aid by trade, and worked for several years at Crestview Manor in Bethany, Missouri, and for Cliff Manor Nursing Home in Riverside, Missouri. Playing BINGO, going dancing, chrocheting, playing pitch, doing word searches and solving puzzles were her many loved hobbies.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO