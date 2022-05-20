ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia splash pad ribbon cutting ceremony

By David Boyle
KMZU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEDALIA — Hubbard Park is getting a new splash pad. In a release from...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Missouri artist’s flag mural draws big reaction online

CONCORDIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Driving along I-70 in central Missouri, many wouldn’t give a small town like Concordia a second glance. But for one artist, it’s just his latest canvas. Artist Ray Harvey has spent the last 30 years of his life transforming downtowns into travel destinations by...
CONCORDIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Government
City
Savannah, MO
Sedalia, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
kjluradio.com

Heavy rains wash out two roads near the Lake of the Ozarks

Recent flooding and heavy rains damage roads around the Lake of the Ozarks. The Osage Beach Parks and Recreation Department reports last weekend’s storms caused a culvert to collapse in the back of the park, taking out the road that leads to the park’s lake front access. The park’s department says they hope to have the culvert replaced in July.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI STATE FAIRGROUNDS CONCESSIONS VANDALIZED

A $5,000 reward is being offered to help nab the individual(s) responsible for vandalizing part of the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. According to Jorge Guevara, of GUESA USA, over the weekend some criminals decided to loot the Missouri State Fair Grandstand “and we need you to help us identify the criminals.”
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Arthur “Art” Miller

Arthur “Art” Miller, 94, of Higginsville passed away Sunday, May 15th. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on June 7th at Fort Scott, KS National Cemetery with military honors. Stewart- Hoefer funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police Department investigates “Stick up” at a business on Washington Street and dog biting a child

The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an alleged “stick up” at a business in the 500 block of Washington Street on the night of May 24th. Police Shift Supervisor Officer Jeffery Allen reports a black man was at the checkout counter and said it was a “stick up.” The person also allegedly said he was going to start a house fire.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splash Pad#Parks And Recreation#The Splash#Ribbon Cutting#Urban Construction#Sedalia Parks And#Recreation
KMZU

Nannie Esther Hakes

Nannie Esther Hakes, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Hillview Nursing and Rehab of Platte City, Missouri. Nannie was born the daughter of Charles and Katherine (Raymo) Allen on September 13, 1941, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a graduate of North Kansas City High School. Nannie was a Certified Nurses Aid by trade, and worked for several years at Crestview Manor in Bethany, Missouri, and for Cliff Manor Nursing Home in Riverside, Missouri. Playing BINGO, going dancing, chrocheting, playing pitch, doing word searches and solving puzzles were her many loved hobbies.
LIBERTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
kjluradio.com

Ownesville business damaged by fire caused by lightning

A business is Gasconade County is damaged by a fire caused by a lightning strike. The Owensville Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire just south of Owensville early Saturday morning. When crews arrived, they found the roof of the structure, and the ceiling inside, on fire. Extra crews were called in.
OWENSVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Resident Involved in Accident Monday Evening

A Chillicothe resident was involved in a single vehicle accident Monday in Livingston County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred at 5:05 P.M. when 20-year-old Kennadie Crowe was driving southbound on Route-D two miles South of Utica. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Driver injured after falling asleep, say troopers

MACON, MO – A vehicle accident caused injuries for the driver near Macon early Wednesday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the driver, Braden Grindstaff, 20, of Columbia, fell asleep in transit, causing the vehicle to run off Route 63, south of Macon. The car rolled over after hitting a gas meter.
MACON, MO
KCTV 5

Crash on I-49 near Belton closes multiple lanes

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Several semi trucks involved in a crash on I-49 have left multiple lanes closed Wednesday afternoon. According to KCSCOUT, the accident happened between East 171st and East 163rd on I-49 in Belton. Four semis could be seen in the median between north and southbound lanes. Police...
BELTON, MO
103GBF

One of Biggest Motorcycle Rallies in the Midwest Happening Memorial Day Weekend

Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy