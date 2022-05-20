7 Ways Brands are Building In-Store Retail Experiences

It can seem hard to quantify a company's purpose--but not impossible. The 2022 Purpose Power Index is here, and it points to the 100 most purpose-driven companies at work in the U.S. today. The index is published by marketing and advertising agency StrawberryFrog and first-party data company Dynata and is the result of a survey of the U.S. general population, which looked at more than 200 companies across 50 industries. The index measures a few different elements of each company: Commitments to a purpose beyond profit, to improving lives, and to creating a better society and world, not just for shareholders. This is the third year that the Purpose Power Index has ranked companies according to these attributes.
