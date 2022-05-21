ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia shows video of Azovstal defenders surrendering

By David Ljunggren
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 20 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Friday said the last group of Ukrainian forces holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel works had surrendered, marking an end to a weeks-long attack that left the city in ruins.

The full abandonment of the bunkers and tunnels of the bombed-out plant by the Azov Regiment means an end to the most destructive siege of a war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three months ago.

"The territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant... has been completely liberated," the ministry said in a statement. It said the group that had surrendered comprised 531 people.

A defence ministry video purporting to show the surrender showed a line of unarmed men approaching Russian soldiers outside the plant and giving their names. The Russians then carefully searched each man and their possessions and also appeared to be asking the defenders to show their tattoos.

Moscow calls the Azov Regiment "Nazis". The unit, formed in 2014 as a militia to fight Russian-backed separatists, denies being fascist, and Ukraine says it has been reformed from its radical nationalist origins.

"The underground facilities of the enterprise, where the militants were hiding, came under the full control of the Russian armed forces," said the Russian statement, adding that a total of 2,439 defenders had surrendered in the past few days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VODnN_0fl94NA100
A service member of pro-Russian troops stands guard on a road near a bus carrying Ukrainian soldiers, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict, near Mariupol, Ukraine May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has told President Vladimir Putin that both Mariupol and the steel plant have been fully liberated, it said.

Ukraine ordered the garrison to stand down on Monday. Hours before the Russian announcement, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the defenders had been told by Ukraine's military that they could get out and save their lives.

Kyiv calls the defenders heroes, saying their dogged stand helped tie down Russian forces and allow Ukraine to succeed elsewhere on the battlefield.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine's air force had tried to fly in supplies to Mariupol but had been beaten back, taking major losses.

"A very large number of our pilots died, sadly," he told Ukrainian television. "They were absolutely heroic people who knew it was hard, that to fly in there was almost impossible, to fly to Azovstal with medicine, food, water, and to bring back bodies and the wounded."

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the defence of the plant would be taught in military schools for years to come. Those inside had no clean water, only enough food for one meal a day, and virtually no medical supplies, he said.

"Do you understand what it is to amputate a limb without anaesthetic? What you see in Hollywood horror movies is nothing compared to what the defenders of Azovstal saw and endured," he told Ukrainian television before the Russian announcement.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Grant McCool and Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azovstal#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russians#The Azov Regiment#Nazis#Defence
The Week

Russia's thwarted Ukraine river crossing was so bloody, pro-Russia war bloggers are publicly griping

Russia's thwarted attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in northeastern Ukraine last week "is emerging as among the deadliest engagements of the war, with estimates based on publicly available evidence now suggesting that well over 400 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded," The New York Times reports. "And as the scale of what happened comes into sharper focus, the disaster appears to be breaking through the Kremlin's tightly controlled information bubble."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Washington Examiner

Russian commanders killing their own wounded in Ukraine: Report

Rather than treating wounded troops, Russian commanders are shooting their own soldiers on the battlefield. As Russian troops scramble to keep fighting a stiff Ukrainian resistance, leaders are not only leaving their wounded for dead but are contributing to the killing, according to a report. A video of captured Russian intelligence troops, made by Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zolkin and obtained by the Mirror, shows the captured troops explaining how commanders “finished off their wounded.”
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

453K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy