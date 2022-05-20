Honoring A Forgotten Hero: Ceremony To Honor Cpl. Charles Estell On May 29

Rocky Roution, 66, of Mackville, passed away May 14, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. He was born on July 5, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Eugene and Melvina Thomas Roution. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen. He served 28 years in the United States Army and 27 years working at North Point Training Center. Along with his wife, Rocky is survived by three sons, Major Alan (Leann) Roution of Harrodsburg, Christopher Scott (Annie) Roution of Springfield and Joseph Hampton Roution of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Wendy Lee Roution of Harrodsburg; eight grandchildren, Olivia Roution, Catie Roution, Cameron Roution, Thomas Roution, Anna Roution, Lucas Roution, Gunner Roution and Maelynn Roution. Rocky was preceded in death by one grandson, Chase Roution. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at Preston Pruitt Spurlin Funeral Home with Brother Jerry Browning officiating. Burial was in Bellevue Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at the Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Major Alan Roution, Scotty Roution, Joey Roution, Doug Roution, Roger Roution, Cameron Roution, Jorge Valdez, Stephen Greenwell and Bradley Boblett. Paid Obit.

