Mercer County, KY

Honoring A Forgotten Hero: Ceremony To Honor Cpl. Charles Estell On May 29

By Harrodsburg Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp honor one of Mercer County’s forgotten heroes on Memorial Day weekend. A marker dedication ceremony is being held Sunday May 29, to honor Cpl. Charles W. Estell, who died in World War I. The James Harrod Trust is inviting the public to the memorial ceremony, which is...

Rocky Roution

Rocky Roution, 66, of Mackville, passed away May 14, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. He was born on July 5, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Eugene and Melvina Thomas Roution. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen. He served 28 years in the United States Army and 27 years working at North Point Training Center. Along with his wife, Rocky is survived by three sons, Major Alan (Leann) Roution of Harrodsburg, Christopher Scott (Annie) Roution of Springfield and Joseph Hampton Roution of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Wendy Lee Roution of Harrodsburg; eight grandchildren, Olivia Roution, Catie Roution, Cameron Roution, Thomas Roution, Anna Roution, Lucas Roution, Gunner Roution and Maelynn Roution. Rocky was preceded in death by one grandson, Chase Roution. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at Preston Pruitt Spurlin Funeral Home with Brother Jerry Browning officiating. Burial was in Bellevue Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at the Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Major Alan Roution, Scotty Roution, Joey Roution, Doug Roution, Roger Roution, Cameron Roution, Jorge Valdez, Stephen Greenwell and Bradley Boblett. Paid Obit.
MACKVILLE, KY
Mechelle Jackson

Mechelle Renee’ Jackson, age 56, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home in Harrodsburg. Born March 12, 1966, in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Walter Delano and Patricia Lynn (Settles) Jackson. She was a graduate of Mercer County High School, a salesclerk for Canoe Creek Apparel in Danville, and was a member of the Pioneer Baptist Church. Survivors include: one sister, Lesa Beth (Dan Marcum) Jackson of Harrodsburg; two half-brothers, Wayne Jackson of Harrodsburg and Danny Jackson of Lancaster and several nieces and nephews.
HARRODSBURG, KY
City, County May Have To Advance Funds To Open Anderson-Dean Pool

Anyone hoping to enjoy the pool at Anderson-Dean Community Park this holiday weekend is out of luck. The pool will not be open until July, said Commissioner Marvin “Bubby” Isham, who also warned the Harrodsburg City Commission that they may have to dig deep to help out the park.
HARRODSBURG, KY
County Fire Department Adds A T-Box To Training Facility

The Mercer County Fire Protection District is building a training facility at Station 12 in McAfee. They are putting the finishing touches on a T-box training facility next to the three story tower that’s already there. The new facility will allow the district to conduct various types of training...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Titans Wins 46th District Championship, But Admirals Sink Hopes For More

The Mercer County Titans Baseball team’s great season (26-10-1) came to a close in the first round of 12th region play with a 1-6 loss to the Danville Admirals (28-8) Monday, May 23. Mercer’s hitters couldn’t find their swing with 13 strikeouts, on the evening. Cayden Devine and Evan Hart split time on the mound giving up nine hits, six runs and striking out 11 batters together.
DANVILLE, KY
Mercer Track Runs Away With Regional Championship

The Mercer County track and field team continued their domination with wins for both the boys and girls teams at the 2A Regional five track meet Monday, May 23. The Titans hosted this years meet and added to their trophy collection beating out 14 other schools. The boys team finished with 146 points beating out Corbin’s 99 points followed by Casey County with 69 points. The Mercer girls team collected 132 points to win the meet with Rockcastle placing second with 85 points and Corbin taking third behind a 63 point outing.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
School Board OKs $25 Million Budget, Including Big Raise For Employees

The Mercer County Board of Education has approved a $25 million budget which includes a big raise for district employees. All certified and classified salaried employees will receive their step increase plus five percent next year. The board also added additional steps past the 27-year mark to include steps up to 32 years of service. All hourly classified employees will receive their step increase in addition to at least a dollar per hour raise. Officials say the average increase for hourly employees will be 10.5 percent.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Lady Titans Struggle At The Plate In District Loss

The Mercer County Senior High School softball team finished their season Monday night with a first round district loss to West Jessamine, 11-3. In the second half of the season, the Titans struggled to connect bat to ball and even though they hit better in the district game, ultimately it did them in Monday night when they left runners on base and they couldn’t produce at the plate.
MERCER COUNTY, KY

