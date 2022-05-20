ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orientation selective DBS of entorhinal cortex and medial septal nucleus modulates activity of rat brain areas involved in memory and cognition

By Lin Wu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recently introduced orientation selective deep brain stimulation (OS-DBS) technique freely controls the direction of the electric field's spatial gradient by using multiple contacts with independent current sources within a multielectrode array. The goal of OS-DBS is to align the electrical field along the axonal track of interest passing through the...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
