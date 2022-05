The Kadri-Binnington water-bottle incident has been closed, as far as the NHL in concerned. St. Louis Blues' goaltender Jordan Binnington was knocked out of game three following a collision in his net that included his own player Calle Rosen, and Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche. It has since been announced Binnington will miss the remainder of the series. While Kadri was doing a post-game interview, he mentioned that Binnington threw a water bottle at him.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO