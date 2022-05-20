ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett High hoop star signs with former Memphis Tiger

By Jarvis Greer
Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not quite the recruiting feud on the hoop side, but a good story that ends well for all, as former Memphis Tigers Player and Assistant Coach Tony Madlock reaches into...

actionnews5.com

Tiger women add former Whitehaven star, juco transfer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Women’s Head Coach Katrina Merriweather continues to reel in top recruits for her second campaign, picking up juco transfer Shelbee Brown, a former Whitehaven star. Brown helped lead Northwest Florida State College to the NJCAA National Championship, averaging 7.4 pts, and 5.9 rebs...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Tigers earn all-AAC baseball honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The college baseball season is heading into conference tournament time. That means all-conference players are announced, and the Memphis Tigers have two of them. Right-handed pitcher Landon Gartman and Designated Hitter Jacob Compton earned spots on the American Athletic Conference First Team. Gartman was the lone...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis' only female high school baseball player signs to play in college

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Lausanne seniors have signed to play college baseball. Devin Meyers will head to Christian Brothers University while Remi Schaber signed with Hood College. Schaber was the Lynx starting third baseman, a relief pitcher, and the only female high school baseball player in the Memphis area....
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Covington, Munford, Brighton, TRA all sending athletes to Spring Fling this week

Tipton County will be very well represented this week in Murfreesboro when the TSSAA Spring Fling state championships get underway. Covington and Munford baseball and Brighton softball each begin their quests for state titles on Tuesday afternoon. The Tipton-Rosemark softball team begins play in the DII-AA state tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
COVINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Southwest Tennessee Community College moves to hybrid operation for summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to help students and employees save money, Southwest Tennessee Community College is moving to virtual learning on Fridays. This goes into effect Friday, May 27 and will last until Aug. 12. All classes will be held online and employees will work remotely on...
MEMPHIS, TN
Thrillist

The 16 Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, According to Local Experts

Family. Tradition. Soul. This is what sets Memphis barbecue apart. Ronald Payne, of Payne’s Bar-B-Q, says that most of the barbecue restaurants in Memphis are family-owned, and that the barbecue here just has a certain “soulfulness” to it. The restaurant he runs today was started by his father, and their signature mustard slaw—which they make fresh every day—has been in his dad’s family for four or five generations. “My dad’s family was a big barbecue family,” he says, joking that his mom “never planned on being in Payne’s every day like she was.”
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

129 pounds of weed seized in Marion County, Alabama

HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Law enforcement seized 129 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Marion County, Alabama. The stop happened Monday, May 23 on Interstate 22 near Hamilton. The driver, Christopher Cross II of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.
MARION COUNTY, AL
actionnews5.com

Crosstown High cancels remaining school days over COVID cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crosstown High School is canceling the last three days of school. The decision was made after a number of staff members and students tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents. All student grades have been finalized and summer break has officially started.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MFD reveals blue and grey Tigers-themed truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department unveiled their new University of Memphis-inspired firetruck Monday. The truck is blue-and-grey tiger striped and features the Tigers logo on the side. MFD says the truck has been in the works for years, but they’ve finally been able to bring it to fruition....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free school lunches set to expire nationally, but Memphis not affected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After two years of free meals for students across the country, America’s public schools are bracing for changes this fall. The federal waivers that provided millions of kids with free lunch and breakfast have not been extended and are set to expire this summer. Families will need to fill out applications to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man stabbed near Midtown charity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing in the middle of the day near a well-known charity in Midtown has leaders reassuring the public they are safe. A fight over a woman on May 10 at a church at Jefferson and Cleveland ended with one man in the hospital and 48-year-old Marcellus Clay behind bars charged with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis-area, MS leaders react to tragedy in Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After at least 14 children and one adult were shot dead at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, many local leaders are voicing their concerns and offering condolences to families. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said: “Today’s elementary school shooting in Texas should shock us all into action. Mass shootings don’t have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nonstop flight from Memphis to Cancun launches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nonstop flight from Memphis to Cancun has launched. The nonstop flight by Vacation Express launched its nonstop from Memphis to Cancun in 2022. The summer weekly service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Cancun International Airport (CUN) runs through July 24, a release said. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lane blocked on HWY 385 at Hacks Cross Road

UPDATE: Officials have cleared the wreck and traffic is moving again. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of two westbound lanes on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross Road is currently blocked after a vehicle flipped over. No injuries have been reported at this time. The lane is closed for an unspecified amount of time, and there may […]
MEMPHIS, TN

