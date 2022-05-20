ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Breakdown: Is Cordell Volson Ready to Push For Bengals' Starting Left Guard Job?

Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals selected Cordell Volson from North Dakota State in the fourth-round (136th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Volson is a fifth-year senior who played in nearly every game the Bison had over the past three seasons. He was a full-time starter at right tackle, but moved around and...

www.yardbarker.com

