Jeffrey Gunter News

Aaron Rodgers has dominated the NFC North throughout his career. Since becoming the Packers starting quarterback, he has led Green Bay to a 56-21-1 record against their fierce rivals. For no team is this more true than the Chicago Bears, against whom Rodgers owns a 22-5 record. His dominance against Chicago has been so complete, even he taunted that he owned them during a game in Chicago last season. Despite this, Rodgers recognizes talent when he sees it, and he went on The Pat McAfee Show with some high praise for Justin Fields.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO