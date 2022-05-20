ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jeffrey Gunter News

Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals drafted three defensive backs last month...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Three Packers Veterans Who May Not Make the Roster

The Green Bay Packers had one of their best drafts in recent memory. That is, at least on paper. All 11 of their draft picks have excellent shots of making the roster. The flipside to this, though, is that several veteran members of the Packers may be in danger of not making the roster. Here, I highlight three of those players.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Two Teams Remain Interested in Baker Mayfield

The Baker Mayfield rumors to Carolina won't be dying down anytime soon. Actually, as long as he is still rostered with the Cleveland Browns, he will continue to be linked with the Panthers. For months, the Panthers had very little to no interest but after missing out on Deshaun Watson...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Colts Sign Veteran QB To Two-Year Deal

The two-year deal matches the two remaining years on quarterback Matt Ryan's contract, whom the Colts traded for earlier this offseason in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Foles, 33, spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears before being...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Five Commanders with something to prove this season

Heading into the 2022-23 NFL season, the Washington Commanders are at somewhat of a crossroads. The team heads into year three of the Ron Rivera regime, and the organization’s direction is constantly in question. It’s not like the team has been horrible under Rivera, but it has largely been...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Gunter#American Football
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Has High Praise for NFC North Rival Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers has dominated the NFC North throughout his career. Since becoming the Packers starting quarterback, he has led Green Bay to a 56-21-1 record against their fierce rivals. For no team is this more true than the Chicago Bears, against whom Rodgers owns a 22-5 record. His dominance against Chicago has been so complete, even he taunted that he owned them during a game in Chicago last season. Despite this, Rodgers recognizes talent when he sees it, and he went on The Pat McAfee Show with some high praise for Justin Fields.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Aggies QB Commit Chooses Alabama

Texas A&M might already have the quarterback of the future on the roster with Max Johnson, Haynes King, or Conner Weigman. And last summer, it looked as though they may have added another elite player to that stable in 2023 QB Eli Holstein. But back in March, Holstein de-committed from...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

Wife of Dwayne Haskins issues statement following autopsy results

Dwayne Haskins’ widow issued a new statement on Monday, hours after the autopsy and toxicology report for the late quarterback were released. Haskins was killed after being hit by a truck in Florida on April 9. The autopsy and toxicology reports revealed Haskins had drugs in his sytem and his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Seahawks Reportedly Add A Dynamic Threat At Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks have an imposing wide receiver duo featuring DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Last season, Lockett finished with 1,175 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Metcalf had 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those are impressive numbers, considering that then-quarterback Russell Wilson had to deal with constant pressure from the...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Saints Announce Two Roster Moves for Tuesday, May 24

The New Orleans Saints have signed TE Kahale Warring on Tuesday afternoon, according to a team report. In a corresponding move, the team also released defensive back Jack Koerner. Warring, 25, finished last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Koerner is the third undrafted rookie to be released by the Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Pleasant Surprise: Texans Star WR Reports to Voluntary OTAs

- Voluntary OTAs aren't required for veterans. That didn't stop Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks from being one of the first on the field at NRG Stadium's practice facility early Tuesday morning. Cooks practiced for the first time this season after missing voluntary minicamp workouts in April. Although it might...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Jack Flaherty Update

Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Ready To Reach A New Level Of Stardom

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set for a new level of stardom. This comes from him having to perform as an elite quarterback without Tyreek Hill. While Hill wasn’t his only weapon in Kansas City, he was the biggest one. When defenses focused on him, it...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

What would it cost the Eagles to land Jessie Bates?

The rumors surrounding Jessie Bates and the Eagles have been swirling over the weekend, but does a trade make any logistical sense? It’s time to take a deeper dive into the situation. The initial trade. If we take a look back at recent DB needle-movers, it becomes clear that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

CBS announces 3:30 ET kick of Auburn-Penn State matchup

After last season’s thriller in Happy Valley, Penn State will be making the return trip to Auburn for one of the most anticipated nonconference matchups of the year. Both teams will have two weeks to prepare before facing off against one another, with the matchup taking place on Sept. 17.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy