Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates 25 years of marriage to Matthew Broderick

By Carson Blackwelder
 4 days ago

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated 25 years of marriage with fellow actor Matthew Broderick on Thursday with a sweet Instagram post.

The "Sex and the City" alum, 57, shared a black and white photo of the two embracing, as well as a picture of their wedding invitation, dated May 19, 1997.

"Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting. X, your wife," she wrote in the caption.

The post garnered love from celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Molly Shannon, Amy Sedaris, and Ali Wentworth, who commented, "Oh that is BIG!!! Happy Anniversary! Sending so much love!"

Parker's best friend and Bravo host Andy Cohen commented on the image as well.

"What a couple," Cohen wrote.

Parker's "And Just Like That..." and "Sex and the City" co-star Kristin Davis also chimed in, writing, "Happy Anniversary to you two unique people who have made beautiful union."

Darlene Hammond/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Actor Matthew Broderick and actress Sarah Jessica Parker, circa 1997.

Parker and Broderick, 60, are currently starring together on Broadway in the play "Plaza Suite," which follows three couples -- all played by Parker and Broderick -- confronting a series of comedic obstacles inside New York City's famed Plaza Hotel.

The couple share three children together: 19-year-old son James and 12-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.

