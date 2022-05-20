ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City of Corpus Christi and AEP to Detail Plan for Streetlights Conversion

 6 days ago
When: Monday, May 23, at 10:00 a.m.

What: LED Street Light Conversion Plan

Where: Executive Conference Room

City Hall 6th floor, 1201 Leopard Street

Who: Peter Zanoni, City Manager

Judith Talavera, AEP President and COO

Chad D. Tomanec, AEP Project Manager

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi and AEP will kick off “Light Up CC”. This is a three-year plan to change streetlights from the existing fixtures to LEDs across the city. The details of the implementation of this plan will be given during the conference.

