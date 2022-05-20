City of Corpus Christi and AEP to Detail Plan for Streetlights Conversion

When: Monday, May 23, at 10:00 a.m.

What: LED Street Light Conversion Plan

Where: Executive Conference Room

City Hall 6th floor, 1201 Leopard Street

Who: Peter Zanoni, City Manager

Judith Talavera, AEP President and COO

Chad D. Tomanec, AEP Project Manager

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi and AEP will kick off “Light Up CC”. This is a three-year plan to change streetlights from the existing fixtures to LEDs across the city. The details of the implementation of this plan will be given during the conference.

The event can be viewed on the following City social media platforms:

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

Media representatives can contact Public Information Officer Gabriela Morrow at 361-826-3583 or GabrielaM@cctexas.com.