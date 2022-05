At approximately 12:15 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Golden Valley police officers were dispatched to a carjacking in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 600 block of Lilac Dr N, Golden Valley. Two masked Black male suspects approached a 2013 Jeep Patriot, pointed a gun at the female driver and passenger, and demanded the victims leave the car and everything in it. The victims were not injured during the carjacking.

