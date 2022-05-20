State Police arrest an 18-year-old for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community and asking for their help to be on the lookout for a man allegedly impersonating police and pulling people over. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man who pulled over a vehicle on Lower Maple Ave. in Ashland around 11:00 […]
On May 25, 2022, at approximately 12:55 a.m., state police from the Middletown barracks were en-route to a possible burglary in the town of Wallkill with emergency lights activated. Troopers attempted to pass a 2010 white Toyota Corolla traveling west on State Route 17M in front of them when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and the operator, later identified as Isaya P. Dolson, age 27 from the town of Monroe, failed to comply and fled. The pursuit entered Sullivan County and ended when Dolson crashed into an embankment on Rock Hill Drive causing the vehicle to become disabled. Dolson was taken into custody and charged with felony DWI, Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, a felony. He was also charged with Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, a misdemeanor and issued 21 tickets. Investigation revealed that Dolson and the vehicle he was driving were not related to the burglary complaint in the town of Wallkill. The pursuit lasted approximately 14 minutes and reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police have arrested two individuals from Bath on separate charges, a man for allegedly trespassing and a woman for allegedly falsifying business records. John E. Roe, 55, was arrested on May 23, 2022, for allegedly entering a residence without permission. The police report says that the arrest stems from an […]
On May 21, 2022, the New York State Police in Fonda arrested 24-year-old Austin R. Conklin of Broadalbin for Burglary 2nd degree (C felony), Assault 3rd degree (A misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief 4th (A misdemeanor), Aggravated Harassment 2nd degree (A misdemeanor) and Trespass (violation). At approximately 9:12 p.m. on May 20,...
State Police in Marcy is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall, Oneida County. On May 25, 2022, at 10:43 a.m., A 2005 Subaru, operated by David G. Specht, age 32 from Utica, NY, was traveling southbound on Rt. 12 when he crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.
TOWN OF HUNTER – A Hopewell Junction woman was killed when she fell while hiking in the Town of Hunter, state DEC forest rangers report. On Sunday, May 22 just after 12:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Allwine responded to Platte Cove Road for a report of a fallen hiker. Rangers...
On May 22, 2022, the New York State Police in Saratoga arrested 35-year-old Nathan J. Meyers of Schenectady for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (B felony) Falsifying Business Records 1st degree (E felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor), Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd degree (A misdemeanor), and False Personation (B misdemeanor). Troopers also charged 43-year-old Anthony L. Enright of Schenectady Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (B felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor), and False Personation (B misdemeanor).
A Dutchess County man has been arrested for reportedly trying to steal over $1,500 worth of items from a Walmart in Ulster County. New York State Police said Quamaine Dawkins, 30, of Beacon, was arrested on May 23.
A student has been arrested for allegedly riding a motorcycle through the halls of a school in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland on Tuesday, May 24 at Ramapo Senior High School.According to police, a student at the school drove an off-road motorcycle through the halls of the sch…
On May 20, 2022, the New York State Police from SP Wilton and SP Clifton Park arrested 36-year-old Rahsaan L Fennicks of Schenectady for Aggravated Family Offense (E felony), Criminal Contempt 1st degree (E felony), Criminal Mischief 4th degree (A misdemeanor), Assault 3rd degree (A misdemeanor), Criminal Obstruction of Breath (A misdemeanor), Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree (A misdemeanor), and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree (A misdemeanor).
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Malcolm J. Walker, 32, of Rome, was charged in Rome on Marcy 16 with second-degree assault. • Emma M. Armitage, 21, of Richmondville, Schoharie County, was charged in Cold Brook on May 18...
An area man was seriously injured during a single-car Hudson Valley crash on Route 44.The crash took. place in Dutchess County in the town of North East around 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 23.A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1964 Oldsmobile sedan driven by Columbia County resident Edward M. Fe…
Kent Tucker, 25 of Gloversville, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine base, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
A Troy woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from the Sidney Albert Jewish Community Center in Albany. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Martina Hull, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny, which is a felony.
Comments / 0