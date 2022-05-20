ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

State Police arrest an 18-year-old for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree

nyspnews.com
 6 days ago

On May 18, 2022, State Police arrested an 18-year-old for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, Fleeing and Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree...

www.nyspnews.com

nyspnews.com

Monroe man arrested following a pursuit and vehicle crash.

On May 25, 2022, at approximately 12:55 a.m., state police from the Middletown barracks were en-route to a possible burglary in the town of Wallkill with emergency lights activated. Troopers attempted to pass a 2010 white Toyota Corolla traveling west on State Route 17M in front of them when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and the operator, later identified as Isaya P. Dolson, age 27 from the town of Monroe, failed to comply and fled. The pursuit entered Sullivan County and ended when Dolson crashed into an embankment on Rock Hill Drive causing the vehicle to become disabled. Dolson was taken into custody and charged with felony DWI, Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, a felony. He was also charged with Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, a misdemeanor and issued 21 tickets. Investigation revealed that Dolson and the vehicle he was driving were not related to the burglary complaint in the town of Wallkill. The pursuit lasted approximately 14 minutes and reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour.
Coxsackie, NY
Coeymans, NY
New Baltimore, NY
WETM 18 News

Man and woman from Bath arrested for trespassing, falsifying records

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police have arrested two individuals from Bath on separate charges, a man for allegedly trespassing and a woman for allegedly falsifying business records. John E. Roe, 55, was arrested on May 23, 2022, for allegedly entering a residence without permission. The police report says that the arrest stems from an […]
BATH, NY
nyspnews.com

Broadalbin man charged with burglary

On May 21, 2022, the New York State Police in Fonda arrested 24-year-old Austin R. Conklin of Broadalbin for Burglary 2nd degree (C felony), Assault 3rd degree (A misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief 4th (A misdemeanor), Aggravated Harassment 2nd degree (A misdemeanor) and Trespass (violation). At approximately 9:12 p.m. on May 20,...
BROADALBIN, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers Investigate a Fatal Crash on Route 12 in the town of Marshall

State Police in Marcy is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall, Oneida County. On May 25, 2022, at 10:43 a.m., A 2005 Subaru, operated by David G. Specht, age 32 from Utica, NY, was traveling southbound on Rt. 12 when he crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.
UTICA, NY
#Traffic Violations#State Police#Coxsackie Court
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hopewell Junction woman killed in fall at Platte Cove

TOWN OF HUNTER – A Hopewell Junction woman was killed when she fell while hiking in the Town of Hunter, state DEC forest rangers report. On Sunday, May 22 just after 12:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Allwine responded to Platte Cove Road for a report of a fallen hiker. Rangers...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
nyspnews.com

Two Schenectady men facing drug charges following traffic stop

On May 22, 2022, the New York State Police in Saratoga arrested 35-year-old Nathan J. Meyers of Schenectady for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (B felony) Falsifying Business Records 1st degree (E felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor), Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd degree (A misdemeanor), and False Personation (B misdemeanor). Troopers also charged 43-year-old Anthony L. Enright of Schenectady Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (B felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor), and False Personation (B misdemeanor).
SCHENECTADY, NY
nyspnews.com

Schenectady man leads troopers on pursuit after fleeing domestic

On May 20, 2022, the New York State Police from SP Wilton and SP Clifton Park arrested 36-year-old Rahsaan L Fennicks of Schenectady for Aggravated Family Offense (E felony), Criminal Contempt 1st degree (E felony), Criminal Mischief 4th degree (A misdemeanor), Assault 3rd degree (A misdemeanor), Criminal Obstruction of Breath (A misdemeanor), Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree (A misdemeanor), and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree (A misdemeanor).
SCHENECTADY, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Malcolm J. Walker, 32, of Rome, was charged in Rome on Marcy 16 with second-degree assault. • Emma M. Armitage, 21, of Richmondville, Schoharie County, was charged in Cold Brook on May 18...
ROME, NY

