Packers Adapting to Life Without Adams

Cover picture for the articleJason Vrable had a message to his Green Bay Packers receivers, an unheralded group that must somehow replace the production provided by All-Pro Davante Adams. “I talked to the guys,” Vrable said on Thursday. “I said, ‘Look at all the balls that went to ‘Tae.’ I talked to them, I said,...

Three Packers Veterans Who May Not Make the Roster

The Green Bay Packers had one of their best drafts in recent memory. That is, at least on paper. All 11 of their draft picks have excellent shots of making the roster. The flipside to this, though, is that several veteran members of the Packers may be in danger of not making the roster. Here, I highlight three of those players.
Packers: 3 worst moves of the 2022 offseason

The Green Bay Packers are a contender entering the 2022 season, but here are three of their worst moves of the offseason. The Green Bay Packers had the best record in the NFL last season, but the end result was not what they wanted or what anyone envisioned — being held to 10 points and getting eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
Seahawks release quarterback amidst Baker Mayfield rumors

The Seattle Seahawks have long been rumored to be in the running to acquire Baker Mayfield when the Cleveland Browns finally decide to part ways with him at some point before the 2022 NFL season. A move that the team has made last Friday may make those rumors even more...
Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
Aaron Rodgers Has High Praise for NFC North Rival Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers has dominated the NFC North throughout his career. Since becoming the Packers starting quarterback, he has led Green Bay to a 56-21-1 record against their fierce rivals. For no team is this more true than the Chicago Bears, against whom Rodgers owns a 22-5 record. His dominance against Chicago has been so complete, even he taunted that he owned them during a game in Chicago last season. Despite this, Rodgers recognizes talent when he sees it, and he went on The Pat McAfee Show with some high praise for Justin Fields.
LaFleur: Packers Tight End Excites New Special Teams Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have an offense and defense that have already ranked in the top ten of some preseason rankings. However, most educated fans and analysts knew this would happen. After all, the Packers spent significant resources on defense this offseason and return four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. It stands to reason that they would be highly ranked. The biggest question mark, though, is special teams, which has been the bane of the Packers’ existence for over two decades. When the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, many began to have high hopes that special teams will turn around. Bisaccia has a long-standing reputation around the league as a special teams guru, and perhaps should have been the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. In any case, he is in Green Bay now, and is very excited about backup tight end Tyler Davis.
NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
Kyler Murray will absolutely hate the Cardinals’ recent announcement

The Arizona Cardinals are currently in the midst of a contract dispute with star quarterback Kyler Murray, but their latest announcement is sure to irritate the 24-year-old. The Cardinals announced on Monday that they would be the focus of HBO’s Hard Knocks for the in-season edition of the show. Effectively, while Arizona navigates both a potential playoff run and Murray’s contract negotiations, they’ll also have a camera crew following them around at all times.
Two Teams Remain Interested in Baker Mayfield

The Baker Mayfield rumors to Carolina won't be dying down anytime soon. Actually, as long as he is still rostered with the Cleveland Browns, he will continue to be linked with the Panthers. For months, the Panthers had very little to no interest but after missing out on Deshaun Watson...
Former Aggies QB Commit Chooses Alabama

Texas A&M might already have the quarterback of the future on the roster with Max Johnson, Haynes King, or Conner Weigman. And last summer, it looked as though they may have added another elite player to that stable in 2023 QB Eli Holstein. But back in March, Holstein de-committed from...
Roger Goodell provides notable update on Deshaun Watson situation

“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” Goodell said. Watson is facing allegations of improper conduct during massages/while seeking massages from over 20 women. He was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not criminally charged. The NFL is conducting a separate investigation.
