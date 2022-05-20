Council still waiting for department director confirmations

The Toledo charter requires that appointed department directors are subject to confirmation by Toledo City Council, but council is still waiting to see many of those confirmations officially come through as legislation.

In February, city marketing and communications director Gretchen DeBacker said that the administration was expecting to send a round of bulk confirmations to council after the 2022 budget was approved.

The city budget was passed in March, but the confirmations have yet to be seen in council chambers. Some scattered confirmations have been made to various city boards and commissions, but department heads for newly created departments including transportation, parks and youth services, and building and code compliance are still serving on an “acting basis” without confirmation.

Recent appointments were made by Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, who in January began his second four-year term as mayor.

The city administration has since indicated it is working on confirmation legislation with council president Matt Cherry, but did not provide a specific date of when it might be on the agenda.

Councilmen have raised the issue previously and are still waiting for multiple department directors to come to council for confirmation.

“It’s in our authority, it’s in our check as a legislative branch of government to ensure that, while we don’t make these hiring decisions, we do have input to ensure that we do have these qualified candidates that are working on behalf of the city and our citizens,” Councilman Katie Moline said. “It’s important that the legislative body has a voice on this.”

Councilman George Sarantou previously said he wanted to wait until the budget passed, but now hopes to see confirmations come through soon.

“I think it is appropriate for the administration to submit names of directors for appointment formally to city council,” he said. “It should be done, and the timing is perfect right now.”

Toledo’s safety director, fire chief, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and others have all seen new appointments since the last round of bulk confirmations in March, 2021, which brought 10 directors and commissioners forward for confirmation. Before that, it had been since 2018 when 21 confirmations were made in one go.

Since last year’s round, changes to the administrative structure have also taken place. Some directors were already employed and confirmed in previous positions by the city. City Law Director Dale Emch said those individuals would still be subject to council confirmation for their new positions.

The city charter states, “Subject to confirmation by the council, the mayor also shall have the power to appoint the members of all boards and commissions, all directors of city departments, all the commissioners of city divisions, and all chief administrative officers of any other city agencies which shall also require the approval of their respective boards or commissions, if any.”

The charter does not provide a specific timeframe for when confirmations need to come before council. Another stipulation in the Toledo Municipal Code says: “In the event of the absence or disability of any director, commissioner or agency head, or in the event of a vacancy in any such position, the mayor may appoint an individual to serve in such position a maximum of one year unless extended by council,” but those in need of confirmation are not in that position, Mr. Emch said.

“They’re all able to act in this capacity at this point, until the administration and council take this issue up,” he said.

City administration still in need of council confirmation are: