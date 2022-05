In the wake of the May 12 thunderstorm that swept through the region, Kathy Steinlicht, Grant County director of equalization, asks that residents who had buildings damaged or destroyed call her office. “If you had damage to buildings – whether you plan to rebuild or not – we need to know,” Steinlicht said. She explained that if property owners are not rebuilding the downed structures, the records need to be updated. “We need to know either way, but if you are not rebuilding, the value of those structures need to be taken off the assesed value,” she said. That action will adjust the value for the property taxes payable in 2023.

GRANT COUNTY, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO