Graham Arrested by Fredericktown Police

Two new felony charges have been filed in Marion County Court. 28-year-old Armani Moore of Chicago was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested by Centralia Police early Monday morning for allegedly having an uncases, loaded, and immediately accessible .45 caliber pistol. A conviction on the charge carries a one to three-year imprisonment. Moore also faces a second count of possession of a firearm without a FOID card. Moore had a public defender appointed to represent him. Judge Mark Stedelin agreed to release Moore on $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO