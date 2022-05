Block Party 2022 did not disappoint; with over 1,500 in attendance. Students gathered on Fetterman as early as 9 am to experience the day. The parking lots were overflowed with cars and the air was buzzing with anticipation. All different ages of students were present; alcoholic beverages and trash filled the street. Police were scattered, some patrolling on horseback, others manning the newly enforced roadblocks. The morning hasn’t looked like this since 2019, and Bloomsburg was ready for it.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO