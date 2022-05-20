ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Lawmakers Reject Offshore Oil Ban

By Matt Vasilogambros
Stateline
Stateline
 6 days ago
California lawmakers this week defeated legislation that would have banned offshore oil drilling in state waters. The bill focused on three oil leases off the Orange County coast in Southern California, seven months after a damaged pipeline poured 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean. Some of the oil...

relay
4d ago

I think California starting to get a little scared. When Hoover Dam goes down and they have no water they’ll have to fire up their fuel generated electric plants to be able to charge their electric cars.

27
Mike Albright
4d ago

They shouldn't re- elect Dave Min . His type is why California is in trouble. They don't care that consumers are paying $7.00 a gallon for fuel. He is driving a state car with free gas paid by us taxpayers.

13
Ribs
5d ago

Stop shipping fuels to California…. They don’t want it and the rest of the nation can use it!!

35
