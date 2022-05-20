'Lights Out' Initiative Launched in New York to Protect Migrating Birds

VET S.T.E.P. Career Skills Program Will Train Service Members from Across the Country and Partner with Industry for Employment Opportunities. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Department of the Army has approved the Veteran Semiconductor Training and Experience Program, or VET S.T.E.P., as an official Career Skills Program, part of the Department of Defense SkillBridge network. These programs assist service members, from all branches nationwide, as they transition out of the military and into civilian careers by providing industry-specific training, internships and other work experience. VET S.T.E.P.'s outreach to military installations will serve to educate service members about the employment opportunities available, demonstrate the transferability of military training and discipline to the microelectronics manufacturing field, and provide them with industry-specific onboarding to give participants the skills they need to land the job.
Comments / 0