New York City, NY

'Lights Out' Initiative Launched in New York to Protect Migrating Birds

ny.gov
 6 days ago

State-Owned and Managed Buildings to Take Measures to Reduce Light, Prevent Bird Collisions. New Capital Region Birding Trail Segment Also Launched to Increase Recreational Opportunities. New York State agencies today announced two initiatives designed to protect and foster increased appreciation for birds - a new 'Lights Out' initiative to...

www.dec.ny.gov

ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces New Workforce Development Initiative to Train Military Members for Careers in the Semiconductor Industry

VET S.T.E.P. Career Skills Program Will Train Service Members from Across the Country and Partner with Industry for Employment Opportunities. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Department of the Army has approved the Veteran Semiconductor Training and Experience Program, or VET S.T.E.P., as an official Career Skills Program, part of the Department of Defense SkillBridge network. These programs assist service members, from all branches nationwide, as they transition out of the military and into civilian careers by providing industry-specific training, internships and other work experience. VET S.T.E.P.'s outreach to military installations will serve to educate service members about the employment opportunities available, demonstrate the transferability of military training and discipline to the microelectronics manufacturing field, and provide them with industry-specific onboarding to give participants the skills they need to land the job.
POLITICS
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces Over $22 Million in Funding to Further New York's Revitalization and Environmental Stewardship

Smart Growth, Local Waterfront and Brownfield Opportunity Areas Funding Available to Spark Community Growth. Programs Aim to Promote Equitable Development and Attract Jobs and Businesses. $100 Million NY Forward Initiative to Help Smaller, Rural Communities. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced available funding for three Department of State community planning and...
POLITICS
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces Start of Construction on $49 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx

The Plains Will Provide 98 Energy-Efficient Affordable Homes in Wakefield. Development Will Offer On-Site Supportive Services from the Doe Fund for 49 Adults Experiencing Homelessness. Part of Governor's $25 Billion, Five-Year, Comprehensive Housing Plan. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on a $49 million affordable and supportive...
BRONX, NY
ny.gov

Empire State Development and New York State Department of State Announce Project Details for the $2.5 Million Jefferson Community College Downtown Entrepreneurship Center

Part of Watertown’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative to Bolster Franklin Street Corridor, Generate Investments in Workforce Development and Grow Small Businesses. Downtown Revitalization Investments Are Crucial Part of the State’s Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy. Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Department...
WATERTOWN, NY
ny.gov

DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2021, DEC...
POLITICS
ny.gov

Video, Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Addresses Deadly Mass Shooting at Texas Elementary School

Governor Hochul: “We must harness that outrage, and that anger, and that disgust, that there could be someone with such wanton evil in their heart, that they would acquire an AR-15, go to a schoolyard after shooting their own grandmother, and opening up on innocent children and teachers. It does not happen in other countries. Rarely. It happens in a nation that seems to revere the rights of gun owners, and the ability to possess guns, over the right of children to stay alive, or to go to a school without fear of having to duck or run.”
TEXAS STATE

